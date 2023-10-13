Hong Kong
Ink's harbourside Oktoberfest celebration

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Ink, Tsim Sha Tsui
ink oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Ink
Soak up the view of Victoria Harbour as you celebrate Oktoberfest at Ink on October 13. The harbour-side eatery will allow guests to try out a selection of German-themed dishes, such as freshly-made pretzels with beer cheese sauce; crispy potato pancakes with smoked salmon and a sour cream-applesauce; currywurst fries loaded with pulled pork and cheese; flammkuchen (German flatbread with creme fraiche, onions, and smoked lardons), as well as crispy chicken schnitzel with beer onions and a cheese bun. Ink’s Oktoberfest evening will also provide guests with craft beers Vienna Amber Lager and King in Yellow Helles, made by local brewery H.K Lovecraft. Reserve your spots for Ink’s Oktoberfest celebrations on Woolly Pig’s website.

Details

Event website:
woollypig.com.hk/products/oktoberfest
Address:
Ink
G/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art,
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
hello@inkcafe.com.hk

Dates and times

20:00Ink
Advertising
