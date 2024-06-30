Inside Out 2: Emotion Playpark @Times Square

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 has come to life! From now to September 1, the Open Piazza and Atrium at Times Square have been transformed into an 'Emotion Playpark" featuring life-size characters of the original gang Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust; plus four new emotions – Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Anxiety – introduced in this second sequel.

Interact at various themed zones like Anger's high striker or Fear's climbing wall at the Open Piazza, before venturing into the headquarters, the Emotions' bedrooms, and the new 'Belief System' at the Atrium (2/F). Don't miss the exclusive pop-up store on B1, open until July 31, selling over 500 limited-edition merchandise. Spend a designated amount and you'll even be able to redeem a special gift.