Time Out says

To celebrate to end of Hong Kong's three-year-long mask mandate, Harbour City is launching Inside Out: Harbour and the City, a community art project originally created by renowned French artist JR in 2011. Almost 500,000 people spanning 148 countries and territories have participated in the Inside Out Project over the past decade, including notable projects of Panthéon in Paris and Tower Bridge in London, and now, it's Hong Kong's turn.

Hongkongers are invited to take part by submitting online (from now to March 19) individual portraits of themselves smiling, or have their picture taken at a special photo booth set up at Harbour City from March 17 to 19. Hundreds of selected photos will then be transformed into large-format black and white posters to be displayed at the shopping mall for everyone to soak up the lively vibes. So start practising your biggest and best smiles!