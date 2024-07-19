Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Interactive Sports Arena at Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space
Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF
  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Wan Chai

Interactive Sports Arena at Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready for a rip-roaring sports experience at the Interactive Sports Arena, running from July 4 to 19 at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space. In anticipation of the summer Olympics in Paris, this event is set to ignite a sports fever across the city, with a smashing variety of activities that'll have you blending fitness with cutting-edge tech and lighting effects.

Fancy yourself a spot of rowing? Jump on a rowing machine at 'Land Rowing' and feel like you're gliding across Victoria Harbour with the screens in front of you. Or how about a virtual bike ride through Hong Kong's stunning scenery with 'Speed Cycling'? You can also put your strength and reflexes to the test with 'Power Punch' and 'Speed Catcher', or challenge a friend at 'Dart Duel' and 'Table Tennis Frenzy'. And if you've still got energy left, get on the 'Glowing Rope Jump' and 'Light Hoops' and work up a sweat. In the evenings, visitors can also join a series of outdoor workshops on trampoline, trampoline zumba, and yoga stretching.

With a whopping 13,300sq m of space and a cracking view of the harbour, it's a sports party you simply can't miss. For more details and to sign up for the classes, check out the Fitness Expert Studio's Facebook page.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/WCHESHK
Address
Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space
3 Hung Hing Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.