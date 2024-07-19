Get ready for a rip-roaring sports experience at the Interactive Sports Arena, running from July 4 to 19 at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space. In anticipation of the summer Olympics in Paris, this event is set to ignite a sports fever across the city, with a smashing variety of activities that'll have you blending fitness with cutting-edge tech and lighting effects.

Fancy yourself a spot of rowing? Jump on a rowing machine at 'Land Rowing' and feel like you're gliding across Victoria Harbour with the screens in front of you. Or how about a virtual bike ride through Hong Kong's stunning scenery with 'Speed Cycling'? You can also put your strength and reflexes to the test with 'Power Punch' and 'Speed Catcher', or challenge a friend at 'Dart Duel' and 'Table Tennis Frenzy'. And if you've still got energy left, get on the 'Glowing Rope Jump' and 'Light Hoops' and work up a sweat. In the evenings, visitors can also join a series of outdoor workshops on trampoline, trampoline zumba, and yoga stretching.

With a whopping 13,300sq m of space and a cracking view of the harbour, it's a sports party you simply can't miss. For more details and to sign up for the classes, check out the Fitness Expert Studio's Facebook page.