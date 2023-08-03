Hong Kong
J.P. Morgan Asset Management: MORGAN DIRECT is giving away free coffee* in Central

  • Things to do
  • Preface Coffee & Wine (Central), Central
Enjoy free coffee*, insightful conversations, and expert tips on market insights

From August 1 to 3, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global leader in investment management, is launching a coffee giveaway pop-up event in Central at Preface Coffee & Wine. Enjoy a free cup of coffee* from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and find out more about the J.P. Morgan DIRECT Investment Platform and its online investing privileges.

Don’t miss out on this one-on-one conversation opportunity. Let the representatives of J.P. Morgan Asset Management provide you with thought-provoking information about growing your potential financial future. And the best part? J.P. Morgan Asset Management will take care of your caffeine fix. Subscribe to their professional market insights at the coffee event pop-up and get your coffee free of charge* upon successful registration, subject to availability.  

For more information about the J.P. Morgan DIRECT Investment Platform of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, visit their official website.

*Terms & conditions apply.

Investment involves risk. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the SFC.

A sponsored content by J.P. Morgan Asset Management: MORGAN DIRECT for Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Event website:
am.jpmorgan.com/hk/en/asset-management/per/personal-investing/
Address:
Preface Coffee & Wine (Central)
The Loop, G/F & UG/F, 33 Wellington St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
10am-6pm

Dates and times

