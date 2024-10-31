Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island

Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Will you try this spooky yet scrumptious menu?

Time Out says

This October, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is going to be spookier than ever, as Disney villains take over the theme park and revel in their mischievous ways. The frightful festivities will also extend to the theme park’s F&B venues, and River View Cafe in Adventureland is offering a ghoulish dining experience inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner menu will kick off with Buggy Brew – a fruity mocktail with pandan-flavoured agar noodles that look like wriggly worms. Then, diners will get to enjoy caprese salad with balsamic glaze, before moving onto a hefty platter of grilled meat such as beef chuck roll, Käsekrainer sausage, Cajun chicken, and smoked barbecue pork ribs – all with unlimited refills. Wrap up with desserts like chocolate with caramel popcorn, raspberry vanilla bavarois, and lava lime puffs for a sweet finale. 

Keep your eyes out during dinner for sightings of the movie’s characters like Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and other residents of Halloween Town at the restaurant! Find more details about the Jack Skellington-themed dinner menu on Hong Kong Disneyland’s website.

Details

Address
Hong Kong Disneyland
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Disneyland Resort MTR station

Dates and times

