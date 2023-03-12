Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jockey Club InnoArts Series: First Steps

  • Things to do
  • Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
First Step performance
Photograph: Courtesy Luster Angle Limited
Advertising

Time Out says

As part of the 51st Hong Kong Arts Festival, First Steps is an innovative dance performance that connects immersive soundscape with live arts. Created by French company Tamanoir Immersive Studio along with local artists including dramaturgist Enoch Cheng and choreographer Sudhee Liao, First Steps is a one-of-a-kind interactive dance performance that allows the audience to join the stage with professional dancers. Participants will be given headsets and ushered on stage with audio cues to perform in the spontaneous choreography. Viewers can also choose to watch First Steps as a spectator, and admire an unforgettable performance from fellow audience members and professional dancers unfold before their eyes.

Performances of First Steps will take place from March 10 to 12 at The Box in Freespace, located inside West Kowloon Cultural District. Learn more about the performance and get your tickets on Hong Kong Arts Festival’s website.

This programme is solely sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Arts Festival

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!