Jockey Club InnoArts Series: First Steps

As part of the 51st Hong Kong Arts Festival, First Steps is an innovative dance performance that connects immersive soundscape with live arts. Created by French company Tamanoir Immersive Studio along with local artists including dramaturgist Enoch Cheng and choreographer Sudhee Liao, First Steps is a one-of-a-kind interactive dance performance that allows the audience to join the stage with professional dancers. Participants will be given headsets and ushered on stage with audio cues to perform in the spontaneous choreography. Viewers can also choose to watch First Steps as a spectator, and admire an unforgettable performance from fellow audience members and professional dancers unfold before their eyes.



Performances of First Steps will take place from March 10 to 12 at The Box in Freespace, located inside West Kowloon Cultural District. Learn more about the performance and get your tickets on Hong Kong Arts Festival’s website.



This programme is solely sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.