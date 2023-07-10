Time Out says

Legendary British comedian John Cleese will be performing in Hong Kong for one night only this July! Aside from being a former member of the Monty Python Troupe, Cleese is also known for creating sitcoms like Faulty Towers and acclaimed film A Fish Called Wanda. If you want to catch Cleese as he delivers dry and sarcastic jokes that’ll have you keeling over with laughter, he’ll be performing at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on July 10, purchase your tickets for John Cleese’s comedy show on HKTicketing now.