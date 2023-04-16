Jumptopia Easter Carnival at Plaza Hollywood

Time Out says

Let loose and have some hopping fun this Easter as Plaza Hollywood and Kiztopia team up a Jumptopia Easter Carnival. From March 22 to April 16, the atrium at Plaza Hollywood will be transformed into an 8,000sq ft party space, complete with a bunny-themed ball pit and slides; a six-meter-tall Haribo-themed bouncy castle; an 18-meter-long dessert obstacle course; and a Kiztopia Friends Arena featuring various mini-games. Tickets start at $58 for 25 minutes and $108 for 50 minutes. Each session has a limited number of entries, so book ahead and get your tickets now.