Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jumptopia Easter Carnival at Plaza Hollywood

  • Things to do
  • Plaza Hollywood, Wong Tai Sin
  1. Kiztopia
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Kiztopia
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Kiztopia
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Let loose and have some hopping fun this Easter as Plaza Hollywood and Kiztopia team up a Jumptopia Easter Carnival. From March 22 to April 16, the atrium at Plaza Hollywood will be transformed into an 8,000sq ft party space, complete with a bunny-themed ball pit and slides; a six-meter-tall Haribo-themed bouncy castle; an 18-meter-long dessert obstacle course; and a Kiztopia Friends Arena featuring various mini-games. Tickets start at $58 for 25 minutes and $108 for 50 minutes. Each session has a limited number of entries, so book ahead and get your tickets now.

Details

Address:
Plaza Hollywood
Diamond Hill
Hong Kong
Price:
$58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)

Dates and times

10:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
10:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
13:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
13:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
13:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
13:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
13:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
10:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
10:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
10:00Plaza Hollywood $58-$78 (25 minutes); $108-$138 (50 minutes)
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!