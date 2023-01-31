Hong Kong
Jumptopia Holiday Village

  • Things to do
  • Gold Coast Piazza, Tuen Mun
Kiztopia's sub-brand Jumptopia brings its first outdoor bouncy castle carnival 'Jumptopia Holiday Village' to Gold Coast Hotel. Themed around Kiztopia’s 8 unique characters, the 12,000-square feet outdoor space features 5 giant inflatable bouncy castles with features like a 4.5-meter-tall giant slide, a Neptune-themed ball pit filled with colourful balls, swings, obstacles, and more. In addition, the little ones can also head over to the Kiztopia Friends Arena and try out various mini-games ranging from football to gold to hoop toss. Single admission tickets and daily passes are now available on Kiztopia Hong Kong's official website and Klook, so grab yours now for a fun-packed day out with the whole family!

Address:
Gold Coast Piazza
1 Castle Peak Road
Tuen Mun
Hong Kong
Price:
$138-$508

