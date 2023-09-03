Jumptopia Little Gourmet Festival

Time Out says

Kiztopia is bringing its hallmark bouncy castle event, Jumptopia, to Cotai Expo at Venetian Macao from July 22 to September 3. The event spans an impressive 40,000sq ft and features nine giant bouncy castles, an inflatable slide towering at 6.5 meters, ball pits, and various obstacle courses. Themed 'Little Gourmet Festival', Jumptopia invites guests to join a global gourmet journey led by eight Kiztopia cartoon characters. Visitors can also test their courage and coordination with inflatable bubble ball games and obstacle courses. Stay tuned for updates on Kiztopia Hong Kong's official website and Klook online platform and choose from different ticket options, including full-day, 90-minute or 60-minute passes, Buddy Deals, and Family Bundles.