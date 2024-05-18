Time Out says

Landmark and Jebsen Wines & Spirits have teamed up to co-present the Hong Kong debut of Japanese coveted sake, Juyondai Ranbiki-shu, in two special events set to take place at Amber in The Landmark Mandarin Oriental. Juyondai Ranbiki-shu is a prestigious sake created by Tatsugoro Takagi, the 14th generation of Japan’s prestigious brewery, Takagi Brewery. Combining his passion for cognac with the family’s sake-making heritage, Tagaki created the coveted sake by ageing distilled rice liquor in white oak sherry barrels for over 10 years, which gives the sake its unique and smooth flavour.

On April 24, Juyondai will hold a one-night culinary experience at Amber, where guests will be able to enjoy the brewery’s premium sake and rice shochu alongside an exclusive six-course menu created by The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s culinary director Richard Ekkebus. For their second event, Amber will be hosting Juyondai’s sake masterclass ($580 per person) on May 18, where sake expert Micky Chan will educate attendees with an in-depth learning experience into the world of sake, as well as guide them through a tasting session. What’s more, guests will get to enjoy a curated range of complimentary French-inspired canapés prepared by Ekkebus, which include foie gras with beetroot, Ān Soy with bell peppers, nishimera salmon trout and green asparagus, as well as Ebisu oyster and potatoes. Reserve your spots for Juyondai’s sake masterclass here.