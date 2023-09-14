Hong Kong
Timeout

JWB10 Anniversary Celebration Event

  • Soho House, Sheung Wan
Justice Without Borders, hk charity, Justice Without Borders hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Justice Without Borders
Join Justice Without Borders in celebrating a decade of transformative change and transnational legal assistance for migrant workers at their 10-year anniversary event on September 14 at Soho House. Guests will get to enjoy canapés, cocktails, and a captivating food installation by renowned food designer and co-founder of Hong Kong's Savour Cinema, Alison Tan. The evening will also feature a charity auction with items and experiences up for bids, including dinner tastings, a yoga session, fine jewellery, stunning artworks, and much more. Proceeds will go towards furthering the organisation's mission of helping the vulnerable. Secure your spot now to be part of this worthy cause!

Event website:
forjusticewithoutborders.org/
Address:
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

