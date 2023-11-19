Time Out says

From November 17 to 19, head to the K-Farm Night Market • Toys & Games to discover a range of eco-friendly products, lifestyle items and home essentials, crafts, snacks and beverages, and more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music performances – including special live choir performances – roll their sleeves up at DIY workshops, try their luck at different booth games, and take plenty of snaps next to festive photo spots around the market!