Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

K-Farm Night Market • Toys & Games

  • Things to do
  • Belcher Bay Promenade, Kennedy Town
K-Farm Night Market • Toys & Games
Photograph: Courtesy SlainteHK
Advertising

Time Out says

From November 17 to 19, head to the K-Farm Night Market • Toys & Games to discover a range of eco-friendly products, lifestyle items and home essentials, crafts, snacks and beverages, and more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music performances – including special live choir performances – roll their sleeves up at DIY workshops, try their luck at different booth games, and take plenty of snaps next to festive photo spots around the market!

Details

Address:
Belcher Bay Promenade
Belcher Bay Promenade
Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
999077
Cross street:
Shing Sai Road

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.