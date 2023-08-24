Time Out says

Get ready to heat things up this summer at K11 Art Mall's K11 Spicy Summer! From now to September 10, pay a visit to K11's chili expo and explore all things spice. Head to the K11 Art Mall piazza and atrium and take a snap with the giant 7-metre-tall broken chili bottle; delve into the Spicy Evidence Room and Spicy Dissection, where you'll discover the world's hottest chili peppers and experience their scents; test your spice tolerance at the Spicy Level Challenge, and leave your mark in the hall of fame at the Spicy Mystery Archive. Don't forget to visit the Spicy Relief Zone for to try four types of refreshing Vita Fresh Tea to cool down your burning palate. Don't miss the Sweet and Spicy Weekend Market this weekend (Aug 26-27) featuring local brands and special spicy dishes from various restaurants!