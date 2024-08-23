This summer, Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden (KFBG) is bringing back its popular Night Walk programme. Led by the farm's expert wildlife guides, these evening excursions offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating nocturnal world.

As darkness falls, the forest awakens with a symphony of sounds from local nocturnal species. Along the winding trails of the lower farm area, you may encounter a variety of creatures that are most active under the cover of night such as fireflies, frogs, or snakes. And, with some luck, you could even spot wild porcupines or hear the echoing calls of barking deer. These guided night walks provide a rare chance to observe the diverse array of flora and fauna that thrive after the sun goes down. Explore the streams, ponds, and surrounding habitats that come alive in the darkness, and gain fascinating insights from the knowledgeable guides.

The tour costs $400 per person (aged 12 or above) and is available on June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23. Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot for this unique immersive experience. Visit the KFBG website to enrol.