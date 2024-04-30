Hong Kong
Keung To HK Tramways Free Ride Day

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Keung To Birthday Free Tram Ride
  2. Keung To Birthday Free Tram Ride
Hop on a tram and ride around Hong Kong Island for free on April 30. For the third year in a row, fans of Keung To from the popular Cantopop group Mirror are sparing no efforts to celebrate the star's birthday. Five 'Keung To Trams' have been on the road since April 3 to spread birthday cheer, and on April 30, all Hongkongers can jump on board these trams to ride around Hong Kong Island free of charge. And, if you're heading to Causeway Bay (or 'Keung To Bay' as the fans call it), expect to see large-scale birthday banners of Keung To plastered across the exteriors of Causeway Place and Island Beverley.

If you need some inspiration on where to go, what to eat, and things to do on Hong Kong Island, be sure to check out our neighbourhood guide to Central and Sheung Wan. And don't forget to make time to visit Hollywood Road – the second coolest street in the world!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

