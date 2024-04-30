Time Out says

Hop on a tram and ride around Hong Kong Island for free on April 30. For the third year in a row, fans of Keung To from the popular Cantopop group Mirror are sparing no efforts to celebrate the star's birthday. Five 'Keung To Trams' have been on the road since April 3 to spread birthday cheer, and on April 30, all Hongkongers can jump on board these trams to ride around Hong Kong Island free of charge. And, if you're heading to Causeway Bay (or 'Keung To Bay' as the fans call it), expect to see large-scale birthday banners of Keung To plastered across the exteriors of Causeway Place and Island Beverley.

