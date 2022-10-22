Hong Kong
KFC Brainwave Bucket Challenge

  • Things to do
  • KFC (Causeway Bay), Causeway Bay
KFC
Photograph: Courtesy KFC
Enjoy some finger lickin' goodness this weekend as KFC brings on its first-ever Brainwave Bucket Challenge! Calling for Hongkongers to put aside their worries and simply indulge, KFC has designed a special brainwave measuring device – shaped just like KFC's signature bucket – which challengers must place on their heads while watching a one-minute ASMR clip of some sizzling fried chicken. Those who manage to maintain their brainwaves in a calm state whilst watching will be able to get their hands on a free drink or fried chicken coupon. The challenge is held for one day only on Saturday, October 22 (11am-6pm) at KFC's flagship store in Causeway Bay – so make a date in the diary now. 

Details

Address:
KFC (Causeway Bay)
29 Percival Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

