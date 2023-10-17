Time Out says

Whether you’re a student who’s grinding to study for exams, or a desk jockey facing back-to-back deadlines, life can get pretty stressful at times. While it can be rewarding to treat yourself to an indulgent purchase as a pick-me-up, nothing beats munching on hearty comfort food – especially when it’s for free.

To put a smile on everyone’s faces even during the busiest of days, KFC has launched a limited-time fried chicken food truck project from now until October 20 to give away fried chicken for free! The KFC truck will be stopping by several universities as well as commercial areas around the city, so be sure to check KFC’s Instagram stories to see exactly where they’ll be parked throughout the day. Once you’ve located the truck, all you have to do is follow KFC’s Instagram (@kfchk), snap a picture with their exclusive Instagram filter, and you’ll be able to redeem a free piece of fried chicken!



Find the KFC truck at these locations throughout this week:



October 17

12.15pm-1.45pm: Nearby the bridge of Royal Peninsula and Hong Kong Polytech University dormitory halls, Hung Hom

2.45-4.15pm: By the entrance of Good Shepherd Street, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Ho Man Tin,

5.45pm-7.15pm: Along Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui



October 18

12.15pm-1.45pm: Nearby InPark, Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong

2.45-4.15pm: By the entrance of Wai Tsui Crescent, North Point, Hong Kong Shue Yan University

5.45pm-7.15pm: Along Hoi Kwong Street, Quarry Bay

October 19

12.15pm-1.45pm: Nearby Sheung Wan Civic Centre, Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan

2.45-4.15pm: Nearby Exit C of HKU MTR Station

5.45pm-7.15pm: Along Hing Ping Road, Lingnan University, Tuen Mun



October 20

12.15pm-1.45pm: Nearby Shaw Auditorium, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Clear Water Bay

2.45-4.15pm: Nearby Academic and Administration Building, Hong Kong Baptist University, Kowloon Tong

5.45pm-7.15pm: Nearby Run Run Shaw Creative Media Centre, City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon Tong