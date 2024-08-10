Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kim Soo-hyun Eyes On You Asia Tour

  • Things to do, Performances
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. Kim Soo-hyun
    Photograph: Courtesy @soohyun_k216 / Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Kim Soo-hyun Queen of Tears
    Photograph: Courtesy Netflix
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Here’s your chance to meet one of South Korea’s most famous actors in the flesh!

If you can’t get enough of Kim Soo-hyun following his performance as a lawyer struggling with his marriage in the latest K-drama Queen of Tears, then you’re in luck. The celebrated actor will be coming to Hong Kong on an Asian fan meeting tour, so mark your calendars for August 10!

Ticket details have yet to be announced, so check back as we will be updating this space when we learn more. We hear there’s already intense hype for this fan meet on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, so be prepared to claw your way through the virtual crowds for tickets soon.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.klook.com/en-HK/event-detail/101024501-2024-kim-soo-hyun-hk/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.