Time Out says

If you can’t get enough of Kim Soo-hyun following his performance as a lawyer struggling with his marriage in the latest K-drama Queen of Tears, then you’re in luck. The celebrated actor will be coming to Hong Kong on an Asian fan meeting tour, so mark your calendars for August 10!

Ticket details have yet to be announced, so check back as we will be updating this space when we learn more. We hear there’s already intense hype for this fan meet on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, so be prepared to claw your way through the virtual crowds for tickets soon.