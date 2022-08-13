King Of The Hill Pop-Up Store

Time Out says

The meme-ified Bobby Hill from the American animated series King Of The Hill has landed in Hong Kong with his latest pop-up store at Langham Place (L12). Open from now to September 10, the pop-up features recreated scenes from Bobby's world, such as his familiar bedroom and the corridor of his middle school. Additionally, Bobby will also appear in a life-sized meditating posture in his pop-up room, welcoming his fans to take selfies together. Of course, it wouldn't be a pop-up store without some merchandise for fans to bring home. From stationery and apparel to stuffed toys, tote bags, rugs and more, all the products are limited edition for this pop-up store – so don't miss out.