Hong Kong
Hong Kong

King Of The Hill Pop-Up Store

  • Things to do
  • Langham Place, Mong Kok
  • Recommended
The meme-ified Bobby Hill from the American animated series King Of The Hill has landed in Hong Kong with his latest pop-up store at Langham Place (L12). Open from now to September 10, the pop-up features recreated scenes from Bobby's world, such as his familiar bedroom and the corridor of his middle school. Additionally, Bobby will also appear in a life-sized meditating posture in his pop-up room, welcoming his fans to take selfies together. Of course, it wouldn't be a pop-up store without some merchandise for fans to bring home. From stationery and apparel to stuffed toys, tote bags, rugs and more, all the products are limited edition for this pop-up store – so don't miss out.

Details

Address:
Langham Place
8 Argyle St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.langhamplace.com.hk/en

Dates and times

