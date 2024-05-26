Time Out says

Gather around, Kirby fans! The beloved pink puffball is coming to Hong Kong to celebrate his birthday from April 26 to May 26 at LCX in Harbour City. Visitors are invited to strike a pose with a giant Kirby plush, try their luck on a Kirby-themed claw machine, try out Kirby's game series on Nintendo Switch, and meet Kirby in person on selected days between the pop-up period. Of course, the time-limited merch store is also not to be missed, offering everything for adorable Kirby plus toys to pouches, cups, tote bags, and more.