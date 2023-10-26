Time Out says

Chinese illustrator Bmal has collaborated with kkplus in Langham Place for his very first Hong Kong exhibition. Created exclusively for this pop-up, Bmal’s new range of works was inspired by a trip to Japan where he tried a dessert that had a brain-like texture. This experience sparked a line of dessert-themed characters, each named and styled after a different sweet treat – but with the kitsch cuteness comes a touch of the macabre, as they all have creepy expressions and weird accessories like brains on platters and open heads as dessert bowls.

Turning the stereotypically sweet Japanese comic style on its head, the mini showcase will feature Bmal’s prints, as well as his new creepy illustrations on a range of merchandise like keychains, folders, coin cases, card holders, and t-shirts – including a squishy cushion and a creepy rug that are exclusive to this pop-up.