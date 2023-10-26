Hong Kong
kkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store mini showcase

  • Things to do, pop-ups
  • Kkplus, Mong Kok
  1. kkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
    Photograph: Courtesy kkpluskkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
  2. kkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
    Photograph: Catharina Cheungkkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
  3. kkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
    Photograph: Courtesy kkpluskkplus x Bmal Jellys Supply Store
The creepy illustrations in this pop-up store and exhibit are perfect for Halloween

Chinese illustrator Bmal has collaborated with kkplus in Langham Place for his very first Hong Kong exhibition. Created exclusively for this pop-up, Bmal’s new range of works was inspired by a trip to Japan where he tried a dessert that had a brain-like texture. This experience sparked a line of dessert-themed characters, each named and styled after a different sweet treat – but with the kitsch cuteness comes a touch of the macabre, as they all have creepy expressions and weird accessories like brains on platters and open heads as dessert bowls.

Turning the stereotypically sweet Japanese comic style on its head, the mini showcase will feature Bmal’s prints, as well as his new creepy illustrations on a range of merchandise like keychains, folders, coin cases, card holders, and t-shirts – including a squishy cushion and a creepy rug that are exclusive to this pop-up.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Kkplus
Shop 02-03, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

