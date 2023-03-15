Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kochia Garden at North Point Promenade

  • Things to do
  • Harbour North, North Point
  1. Harbour North
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour North
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Harbour North
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour North
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

From now until March 15, the North Point Promenade nearby Harbour North is turning into a mesmerising garden filled with a sea of beautiful pink Kochia. Officially approved by Japan's Hitachi Seaside Park, the garden also features a shimmering crystal ball tunnel that would make a 'gram-worthy backdrop. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a limited-time menu by pet-friendly cafe Litm at Harbour North and dig into themed eats for furry pals and their hoomans!

Details

Address:
Harbour North
1 North Point Estate Ln, North Point
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!