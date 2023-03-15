Kochia Garden at North Point Promenade

Time Out says

From now until March 15, the North Point Promenade nearby Harbour North is turning into a mesmerising garden filled with a sea of beautiful pink Kochia. Officially approved by Japan's Hitachi Seaside Park, the garden also features a shimmering crystal ball tunnel that would make a 'gram-worthy backdrop. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a limited-time menu by pet-friendly cafe Litm at Harbour North and dig into themed eats for furry pals and their hoomans!