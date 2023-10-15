Hong Kong
La Fiesta 2023

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
la fiesta
Photograph: Courtesy La Fiesta
Time Out says

Immerse yourself in Spanish culture at this vibrant festival

After a four year hiatus, Spanish restaurant La Paloma is proud to announce the return of La Fiesta, a celebratory festival of all things related to Spain. Coinciding with the National Day of Spain on October 12, the three-day long festival will take over PMQ’s courtyard and present attendees with a wide variety of entertainment that showcase Spanish culture.

The festival will kick off on October 13 with a captivating flamenco dance performance from Esencia Flamenca, while a guitar workshop will take place during the evening to serenade music enthusiasts. On the last two days of the festival, kids can engage in Spanish language games and test their football skills at play areas set up by Spanish football league La Liga. There will also be entertainment like an artwork show, a ‘ham and bubbles’ cooking demonstration, an extravagant Ronqueo bluefin tuna cutting ceremony, as well as a special lucky draw!

Throughout the festival, La Paloma will provide attendees with an array of Spanish tapas.  Guests can munch on tortillas, eggs with chorizo, savoury albondigas, and more. The festival will also offer a range of Spanish alcoholic beverages such as wines, cava, gin and tonics, and Estrella Galicia beers; as well as Iberico ham and cheese to pair with the libations.

Entry to La Fiesta is free of charge. For more information about La Fiesta, visit the Spanish Chamber of Commerce’s website

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/lafiestaPMQ2023
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

17:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
