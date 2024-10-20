In honour of commemorating Spain’s National Day, La Paloma is returning with another instalment of La Fiesta 2024, the restaurant’s annual celebration of all things Spanish. From October 17 to 20, this four-day fiesta will provide diners with a dizzying array of authentic Spanish cuisine and wine, as well as exhilarating flamenco performances.



The festivities kick off on October 17 with arranque, or the grand opening, as La Paloma’s own chef Alex Fargas teams up with fellow Spanish chef Willy Trullàs Moreno to whip up an extraordinary Spanish dinner menu ($588 per person). Grab your amigos and delight in classic bites like jamón ibérico, beef cheek croquetas, salad with red prawns, and many more. Additionally, the celebratory menu will be complemented by premium quality Spanish wines and flamenco performances from Esencia Flamenca.

Then, chef Fargas and Moreno will join forces once again on the following evening (October 18) to offer a four-hand dining experience full of surprises. Aside from dishing up plates such as tortilla de txipirones and churrasco de buey, the chef duo will provide a hand-picked selection of Spanish wines for customers to pair with their meals.

On October 19, La Paloma will transform into a vibrant all-day dining venue where guests can catch energetic flamenco performances during brunch and dinner service. Drop in during the day to sink your teeth into beloved entrees like paella and Spanish suckling pigs from the restaurant’s brunch menu ($398 per person), or swing by in the evening to enjoy regional tapas and special dishes in the flamenco dinner menu ($588).

La Fiesta will wrap up on October 20 with an indulgent Spanish-style Sunday brunch ($388 per person). Guests can expect to enjoy some of La Paloma’s classics, such as ensalada de tomate, generous pans of paella de marisco, and bocadillo de calamares. Additionally, Esencia Flamenca will deliver high-energy flamenco performances to wrap up the weekend with Spanish flair.

Tables are going quickly, so be sure to reserve your spots for these one-off celebrations on SevenRooms.