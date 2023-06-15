Hong Kong
La Paulée at Terroirs by LQV

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Terroirs by LQV, Central
Indulge in French fare in this elaborate dinner banquet and celebration of Burgundy wines

This summer, Terroirs by LQV is holding their first ever La Paulée, a traditional celebration of Burgundy wines held at the end of each grape harvest. On June 15, the restaurant will host their own La Paulée celebration by presenting guests with an extravagant dinner banquet full of artisanal cold cuts, a large variety of starters and sides, as well as artisanal cheeses and desserts, which will be paired with LQV’s elaborate list of Burgundy wines. As part of the celebration, diners will be encouraged to bring their own bottle of Burgundy wine not only to share with other guests, but also to spark conversations between fellow wine connoisseurs.
Tickets to Terroirs by LQV’s La Paulée are priced at $788 per head, reserve your tickets by emailing info@lqv-group.com.

Address:
Terroirs by LQV
3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
Hong Kong
terroirs@lqv.fr.

