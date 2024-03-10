Time Out says

Usher in the Year of the Dragon at Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) from Feb 1 to March 10! Continuing its CNY tradition, LTA's 200-meter walkway will be adorned with hundreds of red lanterns, along with goldfish-shaped lanterns 'swimming' among to symbolise abundance and prosperity. There will also be an eight-meter-long golden dragon installation at the Central Piazza, inviting the community to help decorate the dragon's body under the guidance of skilled instructors. Then, on the third day CNY (Feb 12), visitors can strap in for LTA's very own Chinese New Year Parade featuring world-class performing groups 'Golden Dream' from Spain and 'Universe of Lights' from Germany to showcase their talents.

Lastly, don't miss out on the traditional lion dance experience workshops on February 10 and 11, where you can learn the art of lion dancing from professional instructors and get hands-on experiences, as well as the Dragon & Lion Dance Spectacular on February 20, featuring an 80-plus-feet traditional golden dragon accompanied by five colourful lions dragon.

Lee Tung Avenue will also include other festive programmes such as fai chun giveaways, music performances, and seasonal shopping and dining offers – so stay tuned.