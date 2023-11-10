Time Out says

Groove to the beat at Latin Night on November 10. Featuring a 970sq m outdoor dance pool and an outdoor market with food and drink booths, the event will showcase a series of exciting dance performances in chacha, rumba, and bachata styles – including live performances of Alan Kwan, the recipient of the Best Album Producer Award at the 34th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan, accompanied by talented musicians such as Alonso Gonzalez, Costel Pascu, Ferdinand Pantig Jr., and Franklin Torres. Attendees can also participate in a free Bachata dance workshop led by Bachata Viva HK instructor Winson Cheung. With delicious Latin cuisine, refreshing beverages, and a lively atmosphere, Latin Night promises an unforgettable experience for all.