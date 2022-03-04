LCSD cancels Cheung Chau Bun Festival 2022

Time Out says

The current situation in the city has forced a lot of venues to temporarily or permanently shut and multiple events to cancel. Following all these cancellations, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) have also decided to cancel the much-awaited 2022 Bun Festival – the biggest and busiest festival in Cheung Chau – to avoid large gatherings and reduce the risk of infections in the community.

The Bun Festival originally started as a celebration for the end of the plague in Cheng Chau but was eventually transformed into one of Hong Kong's most famous festivals and an important celebration of the city's cultural heritage. Thousands of people descend to the tiny island for the festival annually to join the celebrations. The festival usually lasts a week-long and features a carnival, a lively and colourful traditional parade, and the iconic Bun Scrambling Competition, where participants climb giant bamboo towers covered with buns and try to grab as many buns as possible.

Originally scheduled from April to May at the soccer pitch of Pak Tai Temple Playground on Cheung Chau, cancelled activities for the 2022 Bun Festival includes training on bun tower climbing, selections for bun scrambling competition and the actual contest, and the climbing carnival.

However, the ongoing 2022 Bun Carnival's Student Colouring and Drawing Competitions will continue. Representatives from LCSD will notify the winners individually, and awards will be sent to the respective schools.

For enquiries about the Jiao Festival organised by the Bun Festival Committee, you may reach out to 2981 2329.