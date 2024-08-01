Subscribe
LCX SpongeBob Treasure Summer
Photograph: Courtesy LCX
  • Things to do
  • LCX, Tsim Sha Tsui

LCX SpongeBob Treasure Summer

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

Escape the summer heat at LCX's indoor beach party with SpongeBob and pals! To mark 25 years of Bikini Bottom antics, the absorbent, yellow, and porous character is taking over LCX from now until September 1 for a special summer event. Fans can snap pics by the giant SpongeBob Cakey Cake, build sandcastles at the Sandy Sand Playground, and go catch some waves with SpongeBob and Patrick. There’ll also be free candy giveaways on select days. After the photo ops, shop for limited-edition SpongeBob merchandise at the Goo La Goods pop-up store, including exclusive first-release items, and take home various SpongeBob collectibles and blind boxes from Pop Mart. With so much sponge-tastic fun, this summer celebration is a must for any true SpongeBob fan.

Details

Address
LCX
3/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City
Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

