Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

LCX x Plastic Thing CNY Fatty-Fest

  • Things to do
  • LCX, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. LCX x Plastic Thing CNY Fatty-Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy LCX
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. LCX x Plastic Thing CNY Fatty-Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy LCX
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. LCX x Plastic Thing CNY Fatty-Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy LCX
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This Chinese New Year, LCX and the popular local cartoon character Plastic Thing join hands for a joyous adventure at the CNY Fatty-Fest from now until Feb 18. Take pics with Dragon Fatty and join her in a pool of gold coins symbolising wealth and prosperity, or spin the Merry Belly Wheel to roll in good luck and fortune (and appetite!) for the new year. Then, take a ride on the merry-go-round with Baldboy and Luison for some romantic moments and take your pick from the Heartwarming Cart offering a range of Plastic Things merch. Finally, sweeten up your year at Yummy Land and enjoy popcorn (Jan 27 & 28, 3pm-6pm) or cotton candy (Feb 3 & 4, 3pm-6pm; 13 & 14, 4.30pm-7.30pm) given out for free on specific days at LCX. There are lots more to see, do, and reedem, so be sure to keep your eyes on LCX's official website for the latest info! 

Details

Address:
LCX
3/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City
Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
LCX
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.