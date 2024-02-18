LCX x Plastic Thing CNY Fatty-Fest

Time Out says

This Chinese New Year, LCX and the popular local cartoon character Plastic Thing join hands for a joyous adventure at the CNY Fatty-Fest from now until Feb 18. Take pics with Dragon Fatty and join her in a pool of gold coins symbolising wealth and prosperity, or spin the Merry Belly Wheel to roll in good luck and fortune (and appetite!) for the new year. Then, take a ride on the merry-go-round with Baldboy and Luison for some romantic moments and take your pick from the Heartwarming Cart offering a range of Plastic Things merch. Finally, sweeten up your year at Yummy Land and enjoy popcorn (Jan 27 & 28, 3pm-6pm) or cotton candy (Feb 3 & 4, 3pm-6pm; 13 & 14, 4.30pm-7.30pm) given out for free on specific days at LCX. There are lots more to see, do, and reedem, so be sure to keep your eyes on LCX's official website for the latest info!