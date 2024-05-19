Hong Kong
Le Dessert Mother’s Day collection

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Le Dessert
Time Out says

French online patisserie Le Dessert has collaborated with consultant and pastry lover Florence Tsai to curate a Mother’s Day collection in anticipation of the upcoming occasion. Treat the special matriarch figure in your life with the patisserie’s best sellers like the heart-shaped raspberry and lychee Ispahan cheesecake (from $290), or opt for the Nomade Montebello Pistachio entremet cake (from $650) for a show-stopping sweet treat. Le Dessert’s special collection also sees new products such as the Mother’s Day bakery box ($220) which contains a heart-shaped croissant, a bi-colour croissant filled with raspberry cream, a strawberry Danish with raspberry and strawberry cream, and a French brioche bun topped with a butter craquelin. Additionally, Le Dessert has collaborated with florist brand Blooms and Blossoms to specially create gorgeous bouquets (from $850), which can be purchased with the patisserie’s sweet treats in exclusive bundle deals.

Details

Dates and times

