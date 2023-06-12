Time Out says

Learn all about archery no matter the weather at this Tsuen Wan indoor archery range. Founded by a group of local archery enthusiasts, Leading Archery spans 4,000sq ft and boasts six archery targets with 18-metres-long shooting lanes. Various courses that cater to different skill levels are available, with options ranging from children's classes to parent-child classes and adult classes. Don't worry if you're completely new to archery, as coaches will also be on site to guide you through proper shooting techniques so you can pick up the sport with ease or even challenge a friend. In addition to archery, Leading Archery also features a dedicated area with tabletop games for you to unwind and relax after a session.

Take a look at our experience at Leading Archery below: