Leela's Holi menu

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Leela, Causeway Bay
Leela
Photograph: Courtesy Leela
Modern Indian restaurant Leela invites diners to celebrate Holi with a festive menu ($1,188) on March 25. Known as the Festival of Colours, this Indian festivity celebrates the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of spring. Leela’s special menu begins with a refreshing thandai drink made with milk and assorted spices, followed by edamame karanji dumplings served with tomato chutney, as well as sago fritters with peanuts and mussels. Carry on with Kerala-style beef and pepper stir-fry with flaky bread, before sampling a wide array of chaat served tableside, like pani puri or prawn-stuffed banana peppers pakoda. For entrees, the Indian restaurant presents diners with a portion of tuna belly sarson tikka infused with Kasundi mustard, and a show-stopping Chettinadu chicken idiyappam biryani. Don’t forget to leave room for a portion of blood orange tart paired with coconut and pistachio sorbet for dessert. Reserve your tables for this one-off dining event on Leela’s website.

Details

Address:
Leela
Shop 301-310, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@leela.hk

Dates and times

00:00Leela
