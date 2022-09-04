Lego 90th Anniversary Celebration – Playing and Creating Around Hong Kong

Time Out says

Lego is turning 90! To celebrate this milestone, the toy brand has collaborated with Walk in Hong Kong for the city's first-ever double-decker lego bus. Participants will get to take snaps with giant Lego figures and play mini-building games while travelling around the city on various routes to rediscover the city's special attractions, unique buildings, rural areas and more. After completing the journey, participants can also redeem a complimentary Lego 90th Anniversary Gift Pack at designated stores. If you would like to participate in the celebration, whip out your calendars as the second round of registration will begin at noon on August 10. Click here for the registration link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

What's more, folks should keep an eye out in the areas of Central, Sheung Wan, and Kowloon City, where Lego brick builder Van Chiu and Andy Hung, a Lego Certified Professional in the Asia-Pacific region, have used their creativity to help repair damaged buildings using Lego bricks to fill gaps in different buildings. If you've seen a site that you think should be repaired with Lego bricks, you can also send over a message to Lego's Facebook page to let them know!