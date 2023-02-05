Hong Kong
Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland

  • Things to do
  • Citywalk, Tsuen Wan
  1. Citywalk CNY 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
  2. Citywalk CNY 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
Blissful experiences and games await at Citywalk this CNY. Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit from now to Feb 5, Citywalk and Lego have joined hands to put together a Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland. Mallgoers can take snapshots with a giant rabbit-themed float and a cheerful scene of carrot harvest, before making New Year wishes at the Lego wishing tree and colourful waterfall-wishing well. Folks can also take part in four challenges inspired by the traditional Chinese festival to test their creativity, physical fitness, courage, and luck. Don't miss the special Lego pop-up featuring the latest Lego products, including limited-edition festive items like the Lunar New Year Display and Lunar New Year Parade sets that will make mood-lifting decorations at home.

Details

Address:
Citywalk
1 Yeung Uk Rd
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

