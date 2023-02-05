Time Out says

Blissful experiences and games await at Citywalk this CNY. Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit from now to Feb 5, Citywalk and Lego have joined hands to put together a Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland. Mallgoers can take snapshots with a giant rabbit-themed float and a cheerful scene of carrot harvest, before making New Year wishes at the Lego wishing tree and colourful waterfall-wishing well. Folks can also take part in four challenges inspired by the traditional Chinese festival to test their creativity, physical fitness, courage, and luck. Don't miss the special Lego pop-up featuring the latest Lego products, including limited-edition festive items like the Lunar New Year Display and Lunar New Year Parade sets that will make mood-lifting decorations at home.