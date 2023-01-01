Hong Kong
Let’s Gala This Christmas at Mira Place

  • Things to do
  • Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui
Mira Place, Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Mira Place
Prepare for an extravagant holiday at Mira Place's Let’s Gala This Christmas. Enjoy a series of glamorous experiences and kick off the festivities by the 7.5-metre-tall Golden Christmas Tree Tower and an array of Glowing Chandeliers, before descending down the Dreamy Spiral Staircase and taking snaps at the Golden Mirror House. There'll also be an array of events, pop-ups, and shopping rewards, including an Interactive Magic Mirror, exclusive Christmas styling workshops, DJ performances, limited-time Christmas offers, and many more.

Address:
Mira Place
118-132 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.miraplace.com.hk

