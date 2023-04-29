Link Sustainability Lab is Hong Kong's first sustainability education and collaboration platform located at Lok Fu Place. The 6,800-square-foot lab aims to promote sustainable development and low-carbon living through thematic exhibitions, interactive games, workshops, talks, and more. The lab also features a Sustainable Cha Chaan Teng demonstration unit and Food Angel's first green mart, Rice Boy Station, promoting eco-consumerism and addressing food waste problems. The lab is open to the public for free.
Link Sustainability Lab
- Address:
- 3/F, Zone A, Lok Fu Place
- 198 Junction Road, Wang Tau Hom
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- Opening hours:
- Mon to Sun 11am-7.30pm
