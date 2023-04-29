Hong Kong
Timeout

Link Sustainability Lab

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin
  1. Link Sustainability Lab
  2. Link Sustainability Lab
  3. Link Sustainability Lab
Time Out says

Link Sustainability Lab is Hong Kong's first sustainability education and collaboration platform located at Lok Fu Place. The 6,800-square-foot lab aims to promote sustainable development and low-carbon living through thematic exhibitions, interactive games, workshops, talks, and more. The lab also features a Sustainable Cha Chaan Teng demonstration unit and Food Angel's first green mart, Rice Boy Station, promoting eco-consumerism and addressing food waste problems. The lab is open to the public for free.

Details

Address:
3/F, Zone A, Lok Fu Place
198 Junction Road, Wang Tau Hom
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 11am-7.30pm
