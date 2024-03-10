From March 8 to 10 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, prepare for an unforgettable event featuring world-class golf and a headline performance by global electronic music sensation Gryffin. With chart-topping hits and a global following, Gryffin will take center stage following the conclusion of play on Saturday (March 9), bridging the worlds of golf and music. There will also be a Fan Village offering an array of activities, including a dedicated kids' zone, interactive challenges, and live screenings. Guests can also elevate their experience with premium hospitality packages, providing breathtaking views, all-inclusive bars, and VIP lounges. Plus, kids aged 12 and younger can enjoy free admission, so don't miss this three-day festival of golf, family-friendly entertainment, luxurious hospitality experiences, live DJ performances, and much more!
