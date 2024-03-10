Hong Kong
Timeout

LIV Golf Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui
  1. LIV Golf
    Photograph: CourtesyLIV Golf
  2. LIV Golf
    Photograph: Courtesy LIV Golf
Experience the ultimate fusion of golf and entertainment

From March 8 to 10 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, prepare for an unforgettable event featuring world-class golf and a headline performance by global electronic music sensation Gryffin. With chart-topping hits and a global following, Gryffin will take center stage following the conclusion of play on Saturday (March 9), bridging the worlds of golf and music. There will also be a Fan Village offering an array of activities, including a dedicated kids' zone, interactive challenges, and live screenings. Guests can also elevate their experience with premium hospitality packages, providing breathtaking views, all-inclusive bars, and VIP lounges. Plus, kids aged 12 and younger can enjoy free admission, so don't miss this three-day festival of golf, family-friendly entertainment, luxurious hospitality experiences, live DJ performances, and much more! 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.livgolf.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Golf Club
Lot No 1 Fan Kam Rd
Sheung Shui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

