Live a longer, healthier, and happier life in Hong Kong

How Bupa and Quality HealthCare, the connected healthcare provider in Hong Kong, are helping people to live their best lives, as well as leaving a positive impact on the planet.

Hong Kong’s population has more than doubled to over 7.1 million since the 1960s, and according to government projections, the number is expected to continue increasing to eight million by 2041.

If not planned and managed well, this increase in population and continued urban development can result in unsafe levels of air pollution, congestion, increased climate and natural disaster risk, and subsequently, a reduced quality of life.

To help alleviate the negative impacts of urbanisation on people’s health and the environment, Bupa and Quality HealthCare have rolled out a ‘Healthy Cities’ programme, supporting the health of individuals and communities via healthy lifestyle programmes.

It reflects the company’s purpose which is helping people “live longer, healthier, happier lives, and making a better world”.