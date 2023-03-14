Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bupa
Photograph: Courtesy Bupa

Live a longer, healthier, and happier life in Hong Kong

How Bupa and Quality HealthCare, the connected healthcare provider in Hong Kong, are helping people to live their best lives, as well as leaving a positive impact on the planet.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Bupa
Advertising

Hong Kong’s population has more than doubled to over 7.1 million since the 1960s, and according to government projections, the number is expected to continue increasing to eight million by 2041. 

If not planned and managed well, this increase in population and continued urban development can result in unsafe levels of air pollution, congestion, increased climate and natural disaster risk, and subsequently, a reduced quality of life.  

To help alleviate the negative impacts of urbanisation on people’s health and the environment, Bupa and Quality HealthCare have rolled out a ‘Healthy Cities’ programme, supporting the health of individuals and communities via healthy lifestyle programmes. 

It reflects the company’s purpose which is helping people “live longer, healthier, happier lives, and making a better world”.

Strive to be a healthier you
Photograph: Courtesy Bupa

Strive to be a healthier you

Bupa and Quality HealthCare’s Connected Care strategy encompasses insurance protection, health services, digital access, and physical clinics through an integrated healthcare experience in Hong Kong. They also recognise the role that mental health plays in sustaining overall health. That’s why the organisation adopts a holistic approach when it comes to taking care of customers’ overall health and wellbeing, working with various NGO partners to offer engaging and accessible mental health programmes. 

Photograph: Courtesy Bupa

Last year, Bupa launched the  ‘Be Brave Now’ campaign, designed to start important conversations and, share experiences and difficult emotions, as well as stories of mental health for individuals facing these challenges. Aimed at breaking the stigma around mental health, the campaign also helped create connections to help build a stronger, healthier community for everyone. 

A healthier planet, means a healthier you
Photograph: Courtesy Bupa

A healthier planet, means a healthier you

As part of Bupa’s and Quality HealthCare’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices in Hong Kong, the organisation signed a five-year strategic partnership with environmental charity The Green Earth, which will encompass a range of projects, including enhancing the biodiversity in the countryside by replacing 1,000 sick and ageing trees with local species on 10,000 sqm of land at the country park. 

To help people better understand the connection between nature and our health, Bupa and The Green Earth also co-developed a zero-carbon lifestyle e-book, curated to embolden the community to contribute and make significant changes to the environment. 

Other notable initiatives that the healthcare provider Quality HealthCare has implemented include reducing plastics at their clinics and reimagining the way they deliver more efficient, lower-carbon healthcare through apps, technology and other innovations.  

Join in the fun at Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Bupa

Join in the fun at Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023

Bupa and Quality HealthCare are the official insurance and healthcare sponsor of Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023 for the second consecutive year. During the season, Bupa is hosting a series of engaging experiences from online to offline that the public can take part in.

From March 16, Bupa will host interactive experiences throughout the city that promise to be fun and informative about healthy lifestyles. Follow BupaHongKong on Facebook for updates and more information. 

Want to win two tickets to Hong Kong Sevens 2023? Follow Time Out Hong Kong on Instagram and join the contest. Score tickets by sharing how you balance and maintain your physical and mental well-being in Hong Kong, whether through exercise like walking, sports, dancing, yoga, running, hiking, eating a well-balanced diet, or simply maintaining your work-life balance. 

Here’s how to win tickets:

  1. Follow @timeouthk and @BupaHongKong IG page 
  2. Like the contest post
  3. Share a creative photo on your Instagram feed of your favourite activity that allows you to stay fit and healthy in the city
  4. Tag @timeouthk in the caption with a short description, and use the hashtag #BupaHealthyCities

The terms:

  • Your Instagram account must be set to public.
  • The giveaway will end on March 24, 12pm. The winner will be notified by private message on how to receive the tickets
  • This contest is open to Hong Kong residents only, and entrants must be over the age of 18 [eighteen].
  • Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash or credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.
  • Time Out Hong Kong reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice.
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!