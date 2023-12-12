Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

The Ginkgo House Love Project supports the underprivileged and elderly by distributing food and spreading love. From as little as $38, the organisation can send a nutritious meal along with a hot soup for the vulnerable. Beyond just providing food, Gingko House also hires senior citizens to run the restaurants in Hong Kong, giving them purpose and a means to support themselves. This Christmas, you can also support the organisation by ordering festive catering from them for your gatherings. Available for parties of four up to over 20 people, Gingko House will deliver freshly made food to your venue of choice – and the proceeds will go towards helping more people.
We’ve weathered the rough Covid times, but there’s no denying that the pandemic has hit our underprivileged communities hard. While we have all suffered in one way or another, there are some individuals who are undoubtedly facing more challenges than others. If you’d like to do your part and help out – whether it’s investing some time to care for a lonely elderly person or serving up a hot meal for the hungry – here are a few ways you can show Hongkongers in need that love and the Lion Rock spirit is still alive and well in our society. After all, Christmas is all about giving and sharing, isn’t it?
