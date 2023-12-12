Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

We’ve weathered the rough Covid times, but there’s no denying that the pandemic has hit our underprivileged communities hard. While we have all suffered in one way or another, there are some individuals who are undoubtedly facing more challenges than others. If you’d like to do your part and help out – whether it’s investing some time to care for a lonely elderly person or serving up a hot meal for the hungry – here are a few ways you can show Hongkongers in need that love and the Lion Rock spirit is still alive and well in our society. After all, Christmas is all about giving and sharing, isn’t it?

RECOMMENDED: Here are the best Christmas markets to check out, as well as top spots to enjoy festive decorations and displays in the city.