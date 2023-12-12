Hong Kong
Timeout

Food Angel
Photograph: Courtesy Food Angel

Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

Christmas is the season of giving, and every little bit really does make a difference

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
&
Time Out Hong Kong
We’ve weathered the rough Covid times, but there’s no denying that the pandemic has hit our underprivileged communities hard. While we have all suffered in one way or another, there are some individuals who are undoubtedly facing more challenges than others. If you’d like to do your part and help out – whether it’s investing some time to care for a lonely elderly person or serving up a hot meal for the hungry – here are a few ways you can show Hongkongers in need that love and the Lion Rock spirit is still alive and well in our society. After all, Christmas is all about giving and sharing, isn’t it?

Here are the best Christmas markets to check out, as well as top spots to enjoy festive decorations and displays in the city.

Start doing your part here

Gingko House
Photograph: Courtesy Gingko House

Gingko House

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Quarry Bay
  • price 1 of 4

The Ginkgo House Love Project supports the underprivileged and elderly by distributing food and spreading love. From as little as $38, the organisation can send a nutritious meal along with a hot soup for the vulnerable. Beyond just providing food, Gingko House also hires senior citizens to run the restaurants in Hong Kong, giving them purpose and a means to support themselves. This Christmas, you can also support the organisation by ordering festive catering from them for your gatherings. Available for parties of four up to over 20 people, Gingko House will deliver freshly made food to your venue of choice – and the proceeds will go towards helping more people.

Read more
Bethune House
Photograph: Courtesy Bethune House

Bethune House

Pioneering shelter services for migrant women workers, Bethune House offers more than just temporary housing, with medical support, education, and training for skills and advocacy. The non-profit organisation fights against abuse, mistreatment and exploitation while also providing funds to sustain lives to the most marginalised and unsupported sectors of the community. Just a donation of $100 will support a one-month data plan for one resident in the shelter so she can keep in touch with her loved ones.

Impact HK
Photograph: Courtesy Impact HK

Impact HK

  • Things to do
  • Tai Kok Tsui

With an aim to tackle homelessness, Impact HK helps those who have lost their jobs and are therefore in a state of homelessness, often worsened because of the pandemic. The organisation provides shelter and job opportunities to those who need it most. Aside from accommodation, they also strive to restore mental and physical wellbeing, build self-esteem, social capital, and help discover purpose. This Christmas, Impact HK is trying to fundraise $500,000 by January 7 so they can continue providing warm meals, clothing, and a safe space for those in need. They are currently at 44 percent of the goal, so show your support here.

Read more
Food Angel
Photograph: Courtesy Food Angel

Food Angel

  • Things to do
  • Cheung Sha Wan

The rich-poor divide can often be painfully apparent in food wastage. Those with a little extra in their pockets or cabinets can help others who can’t even get by with three meals by donating dry food items through Food Angel’s collection boxes, collection machines, and food station drop-off points. This social charity also rescues edible surplus food from industries and re-prepares them as nutritious meals through the central kitchen, which can then be redistributed and served to underprivileged communities throughout Hong Kong. Food Angel is currently running a pop-up stall at Kai Tin Shopping Centre where there’ll be workshops on upcycling food packaging – but more importantly, they will also be collecting food donations. You can also consider volunteering at their Sham Shui Po location to help with food prep or meal serving.

Read more
Hands On
Photograph: Courtesy Hands On Hong Kong

Hands On

You may not think it, but Hong Kong actually has approximately 1.65 million people living under the poverty line, so HandsOn runs activities that mobilises citizens to support various local charities that are struggling with resources so they can better serve their communities. Think of them as the helping hand behind other charitable organisations when they need a supportive push. Do your part in this ecosystem of over 100 Hong Kong charities by donating what you can, or keep an eye out for HandsOn events.

Feeding Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Feeding HK

Feeding Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Yau Tong

Feeding Hong Kong is also another organisation that aims to kill two birds with one stone by feeding those in need instead of letting resources end up as food waste. Spread the joy of giving during this Christmas by making a $150 donation, which will help them source, pack, and deliver one Santa Sack food pack to those in need, which includes essentials like rice, cooking oil, and noodles, as well as a festive treat or two. You can also aid their Christmas campaign by donating surplus food from your own pantry at their Yau Tong food bank or community collection points across the city.

Read more
J Life Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy J Life Foundation

J Life Foundation

Located in Sham Shui Po, the poorest district in Hong Kong, J Life Foundation is working to mitigate the cycle of child poverty by reducing cross-generational poverty in low-income households. Apart from tangible support in the form of food and other material goods, the organisation also offers educational support to underprivileged families. If you’re not in the position to make a monetary donation, you can also consider volunteering your time and effort to J Life’s mission.

