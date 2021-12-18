Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

Harbour City x Snoopy for Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation
To celebrate the holidays this year, Harbour City has invited Peanuts to Hong Kong for a special collaboration with art exhibitions, festive decor, and a special commemorative gift to raise funds for Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. This holiday tote is inspired by Snoopy himself – white faux fur with a Snoopy embroidering, along with a protective sheer exterior and a thick black shoulder strap. Priced at $380, or a special discounted price of $200 upon spending and redeeming ‘Rewarding Every Day’ coupons by Harbour City, this gift can bring joy while also helping further development in blood cancer research.
Available from now until January 2, 2022