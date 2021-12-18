Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

Christmas in Hong Kong isn’t just about flashy gifts and festive feasts. In the spirit of Christmas giving, it’s the time to be reminded of those less fortunate amongst us. Gifting meaningfully and giving back, especially after a year of hardships, could be the best gift to give yourself and others this year. Here are some of the ways you can help those in need during the festive season in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Taking care of the environment is important too! Check out these eco-friendly Christmas gifts, or visit any one of these zero waste stores in town.