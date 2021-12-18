Hong Kong
Timeout

ImpactHK Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy ImpactHK

Hong Kong charities and communities to support this Christmas

The most meaningful ways to give back this holiday

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Dara Chau
Christmas in Hong Kong isn’t just about flashy gifts and festive feasts. In the spirit of Christmas giving, it’s the time to be reminded of those less fortunate amongst us. Gifting meaningfully and giving back, especially after a year of hardships, could be the best gift to give yourself and others this year. Here are some of the ways you can help those in need during the festive season in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Taking care of the environment is important too! Check out these eco-friendly Christmas gifts, or visit any one of these zero waste stores in town.

Harbour City x Snoopy for Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

To celebrate the holidays this year, Harbour City has invited Peanuts to Hong Kong for a special collaboration with art exhibitions, festive decor, and a special commemorative gift to raise funds for Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. This holiday tote is inspired by Snoopy himself – white faux fur with a Snoopy embroidering, along with a protective sheer exterior and a thick black shoulder strap. Priced at $380, or a special discounted price of $200 upon spending and redeeming ‘Rewarding Every Day’ coupons by Harbour City, this gift can bring joy while also helping further development in blood cancer research. 

Click here for more information
Available from now until January 2, 2022

Feather & Bone for FAB Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Feather & Bone

Feather & Bone’s long-term mission to give back and support local communities led to its own FAB Foundation – raising money through various campaigns and charitable initiatives to benefit the most vulnerable in our society. This Christmas, FAB is collaborating with longtime partner ImpactHK, a local non-profit organisation dedicated to helping the homeless off the streets. For the month of December, every Feather & Bone location in the city is donating $5 from every Christmas menu and Christmas card sales to benefit those in need. FAB will also continue to donate quality ingredients and cooking supplies to those in need, as well as sponsor one full-time kitchen employee (for at least six months) by providing housing, salary, and other benefits, with the ultimate goal of inviting him/her to start a full-time kitchen job with FAB.

Click here for more information
Christmas charity programme running from now until December 31

Boy n Burger for Changing Young Lives Foundation
Photograph: Courtesy Boy n Burger

Fast-casual joint Boy n Burger is launching five new burgers inspired by international flavours to support local charity Changing Young Lives Foundation (CYLF) this December. For every new burger sold, Boy n Burger will be donating $1.5 to the foundation as well as feeding a festive feast to CYLF mentees. CYLF provides underprivileged children and marginalised adults the right resources and opportunities to develop and better themselves through self-empowerment, traditional academia, e-learning and sports.

Click here for more information

ImpactHK
Photograph: Courtesy ImpactHK

To help those who have lost their jobs and homes due to the pandemic, ImpactHK is providing shelter and job opportunities to those in need. Aside from accommodation, the charity strives to help the homeless restore mental and physical wellbeing, build their self-esteem and social capital, and help them discover their purpose. With the goal of raising $1 million before Christmas, ImpactHK is seeking the public to donate through SparkRaise crowdfunding to bring over 3,000 hot meals weekly, safe shelter for 372 people, and ultimately enable the homeless to develop the skills needed to attain permanent employment. 

Click here for more information
Christmas charity drive from now until December 24

Daks for Save The Children
Photograph: Courtesy Daks

British fashion label Daks is throwing its Christmas Jumper Day campaign for the fifth year to drive awareness and funds for Save The Children. Daks will be donating partial proceeds from in-store and online sales of selected sweaters, souvenirs, and the very limited Daks charity teddy bears in its 45th-anniversary bow (only 18 available!) to the cause. These gifts will make for the perfect present to loved ones and the marginalised children in over 120 countries. 

Click here for more information
Available while supply lasts

Hope Worldwide Santa Run
Photograph: Courtesy Hope Worldwide Santa Run

Santa Run has the whole world united to help the less fortunate for many years. Due to the pandemic and health and safety measures, this year’s Hong Kong run is a virtual one. To be a part of this fun and meaningful cause, simply register from now until December 26 (enrollment fee varies), decide on your running route – participants can choose one of the specially designed routes or create their own – and get running! Upon completion, send in your results and you'll receive a commemorative medal and event gift pack. The money raised through the Santa Run campaign will support Hope Worldwide in providing services to underprivileged children with special educational needs. Since there's no set time limit, route, or distance, runners of all athletic abilities are welcome to join.

Click here for more information
Race period ends on January 3, 2022; participants have until January 31, 2022, to submit their results

Po Leung Kuk
Photograph: Courtesy Po Leung Kuk/Tat Wong

We know it seems a tad early for us to bring up CNY, but why wait to do good? In the spirit of giving, Po Leung Kuk is once again hosting a charity fundraiser for the elderly in need. Those who make a donation of $1,600 (or more) will receive a voucher to redeem a poon choi (for six people) for Chinese New Year along with a charity goodie bag. With every $1,600 donated, 10 elderly with swallowing difficulties will get to enjoy a poon choi soft meal, which allows them to taste the comfort and delight of this festive food. 

Click here for more information

