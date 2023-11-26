L'Occitane Hotel in Hong Kong

Time Out says

The immersive pop-up arrives in Hong Kong after successful stints in Seoul, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur

Running from November 10 to 26 at Pacific Place (Shop 100A, Level 1), the L'Occitane Hotel pop-up is an immersive experience centred around the theme of 'Sustainable & Natural Beauty'.

Begin your journey in the immersive Almond Forest, before indulging in bespoke hair consultation services at the 5 Essential Oil Bar, followed by a visit to the blossoming Immortelle Suite. At the end of the tour, visitors will also receive a Best from Provence Experience Kit featuring a selection of the brand's favourite samples. Guests can also sign up for innovative workshops to create upcycled accessories made from recycled L'Occitane bottles, a DIY keychain ECO workshop, and an aroma diffuser workshop.

Don't miss the exclusive launch of the Solidarity Hand Cream ($90) – 100 perceny of profits will go towards raising funds for L'Occitane Foundation to support NGOs to fight avoidable blindness around the world for people in need – and the 2023 Holiday Reusable Calendar ($890) made from 65 percent recycled cotton packed with 24 of the brand's treasured selections.

Places are limited and advance reservation is required.