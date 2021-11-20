Opened in 2021, the Lohas Rink is Hong Kong's largest international-standard ice arena. It is also the first-ever venue of its kind in Hong Kong to incorporate a natural, non-toxic and non-flammable CO2 chiller plant system, which uses a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant to help minimise the negative impact on climate change and prevent damage to the ozone layer. Additionally, the ice rink features numerous amenities such as electronic lockers, handrail rentals, a multi-function room, an ice sports retail shop, and even skate sharpening services to ensure you can glide around safely and smoothly.