This one is for the watersport junkies. Doubling up as a water sports centre and beachside camping destination, Long Coast Seasports offers cosy safari tents and caravans for glampers with an incomparable, unobscured view of Cheung Sha beach, complete with comfy mattresses and access to shower facilities. During the day, get active with watersports including kayaking, kiteboarding, stand-up paddleboarding and bodyboarding, or have a go at the beach trampoline and end the day with a much-needed barbecue dinner.