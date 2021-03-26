Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Long Coast Seasports

Long Coast Seasports

Things to do Lantau Island
Long Coast Seasports tents
Photograph: Courtesy Long Coast Seasports

Time Out says

This one is for the watersport junkies. Doubling up as a water sports centre and beachside camping destination, Long Coast Seasports offers cosy safari tents and caravans for glampers with an incomparable, unobscured view of Cheung Sha beach, complete with comfy mattresses and access to shower facilities. During the day, get active with watersports including kayaking, kiteboarding, stand-up paddleboarding and bodyboarding, or have a go at the beach trampoline and end the day with a much-needed barbecue dinner. 

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 29 Lower Cheung Sha Village, Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Contact:
longcoast.hk Call Venue 8104 6222
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-sunset, Sat-Sun 9.30am-sunset
Do you own this business?
You may also like