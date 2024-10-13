Lost Dogs' Disco at Citygate Outlets

Are you ready to 'Paw-ty'? From now to October 13, Citygate Outlets is hosting the Lost Dogs' Disco installation by the award-winning Australian art and technology studio ENESS. Visitors can explore 16 giant inflatable dog sculptures – some reaching up to 5.5 meters – scattered throughout the mall’s indoor and outdoor areas. The whimsical installations include a brand-new Dalmatian character and Dachshund-shaped bean bag chairs, specially created for this occasion. As guests enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, they’ll be treated to custom electronic music incorporating playful dog sounds to enhance the immersive experience. The installations will light up and interact with visitors, creating a joyful celebration of the bond between doggos and hoomans. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience art, fun, and community at Citygate Outlets!