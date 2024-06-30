Hong Kong
Lost x Lego themed escape room

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Hong Kong escape room, Lost, has joined hands with Lego to present Hong Kong's first-ever Lego themed escape room. Inspired by the Lego City sets, Lost brings the vibrant landscape of the Lego City Police Prison Island to life. With two distinct storylines, players (aged six and above) can either become inmates and find ways to escape prison, or take on the role of prison guards to investigate and prevent the jailbreak. Both rooms incorporate the use of Lego bricks to activate various mechanisms.

Book your tickets from Feb 1 to Jun 30 at Lost's Causeway Bay branch or the Lost Junior New Town Plaza location in Sha Tin. Each ticket also includes a $50 redemption coupon to redeem a special Lego souvenir! 

Details

losthk.com/
Various venues
Hong Kong

