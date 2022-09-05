Hong Kong
Love and Reunion Lantern Festival

  • Things to do
  • Tung Chung East Promenade, Tung Chung
Held from now to September 13, the Love and Reunion Lantern Festival features a series of festive decorations displayed at Tung Chung East Promenade, welcoming folks to celebrate the holiday by the beautiful waterfront. Aside from a giant neon lantern and a 4-metre-tall lantern wall designed by renowned architect Stanley Siu, the promenade will be decked out in about 1,000 hanging lanterns, which will light up from 6.30pm to 10pm every day.

What's more, there will also be various shadow puppet shows, traditional culture workshops, and festive riddle games available on Sept 10 and 11. Those who wish to take part can register on-site (first-come, first-served basis). 

Event website:
www.lantau.gov.hk/en/events/20220902.html
Address:
Tung Chung East Promenade
Hong Kong

Dates and times

