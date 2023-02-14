Love is in the Air at sky100

Time Out says

Make your date an unforgettable one by heading up to sky100 at the International Commerce Centre (ICC). The clue is in the name. An indoor observation deck located on the 100th floor of the ICC skyscraper, sky100 provides an unobscured 360-degree view of the entire territory of Hong Kong. You can head there during the day to get a snapshot with some clear skies or pop in at night and capture the city’s famous night lights. But don’t just come here for the view.

For this year's Valentine's Day, sky100 has designated a Love in the Sky Wishing Wall where couples can make their wishes of love, and a Message with Love service so couples can share sweet expressions of love on the special day. Cap off your visit with a sky-high dining experience with an exclusive Valentine’s Day special dinner set for couples at Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, where you can savour top-quality delicacies with a side of stunning views.